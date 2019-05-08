Q1 2019 Solar A/S Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Solar A/S Quarterly Report Q1 2019. (Operator Instructions) Today, I'm pleased to present CEO Jens Andersen. Please begin your meeting.



Jens E. Andersen - Solar A/S-CEO - MD of Denmark & Member of Executive Board



Thank you. First of all, very warm welcome to the gentlemen in the room and also to those who are on the line for this first quarter webcast for Solar.



Together with me I have my colleague, CFO Michael Jeppesen. The agenda for today is I would say, more or less, like always, a short business update from my side on our strategic focus areas, a presentation of the first Q results by Michael, and finally, and not least, Q&A session.



If we start with the number one of our strategic focus areas, that's about strategic suppliers. We continued to pursue growth opportunities and aligned our approach to concept sales across all our markets. Our concepts assortment now covers multiple areas and now provides 7 different concept cross-border. I will just name