Q3 2019 Solar A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Jens E. Andersen - Solar A/S-CEO - MD of Denmark & Member of Executive Board



Thank you. First of all, a very warm welcome to the gentlemen in the room and also to those who are on the line for this third quarter webcast for Solar.



Together with me, I have my colleague, Michael Jeppesen, which is our CFO. The agenda for today is, as usual, I will say, a general update from my side, then Mike will present the 3 -- or the third quarter results and also the guidance for 2019, and finally, there will be a question-and-answer session.



In Solar, we keep focusing on energy-efficient solution and product assortments to drive the green transition. More specifically, in Solar Norway, we started up a Sun Partner program, but now it has also developed into a Climate and Energy Partner program with a broad