Full Year 2019 Solar A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 06, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Solar Annual Report 2019. (Operator Instructions) Today, I'm pleased to present CEO, Jens Andersen; and CFO, Michael Jeppesen. Speakers, please begin.



Jens E. Andersen - Solar A/S-CEO - MD of Denmark & Member of Executive Board



Thank you. First of all, a very warm welcome to the gentlemen in the room and also to those who are on the line for this fourth quarter webcast for Solar. Together with me, I have my colleague, CFO, Michael Jeppesen.



If we turn to Page 1. The agenda for today is a general business update from my side. Then Michael will present the 4Q results and also our guidance for 2020. And then finally, there will be a Q&A session.



Then we take the next page. Our core business achieved the best financial result in a decade, and almost all entities in our core business delivered a strong EBITA increase in 2019. At the same time, we generated a strong cash flow, allowing us to propose a dividend distribution of DKK 14 per share at the upcoming general meeting mid-March