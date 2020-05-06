Q1 2020 Solar A/S Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Solar Q1 2020 Conference. (Operator Instructions) Today, I am pleased to present CEO, Jens Andersen; and CFO, Michael Jeppesen. Speakers, please begin.



Jens E. Andersen - Solar A/S-CEO - MD of Denmark & Member of Executive Board



Thank you, a warm welcome to this first quarter webcast for Solar. Together with me, I have my 2 colleagues, and that is CCO, Hugo Dorph; and CFO, Michael Jeppesen, and of course, with good social distance to each other. The agenda for today is, I would say, more or less like normal. But I will give you a general business update. Then later, Hugo will take over and give you a digital business update. And finally, Michael will present our first Q results and our outlook for 2020 before we go to the Q&A session.



Solar is, today, fundamentally a digital company, and combined with our strong and agile supply chain services, we can support our customers 24/7, 365 days. And that is in a very efficient but also very safe way under the recent