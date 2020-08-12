Aug 12, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the Solar Q2 2020 Financial Report. (Operator Instructions)
I'll now hand the call to the speakers. Please begin your meeting.
Jens E. Andersen - Solar A/S-CEO - MD of Denmark & Member of Executive Board
Thank you a lot. A very warm welcome to our second quarter webcast for Solar on a very sunny day in Copenhagen. Together with me, I have my 2 good colleagues, CCO, Hugo Dorph; and CFO, Michael Jeppesen.
The agenda for today is a general business update from my side, then Hugo will take over and give you some insights about our digital business, and finally, Michael will talk about the second Q results and of course, the outlook for 2020. And finally, of course, the Q&A session.
As I stated at our last webcast for Solar Group, Solar is today fundamentally a digital company and combined with our strong and agile supply chain services, we can support our customers 24/7, 365 days in an efficient but also very safe way. Therefore, we are also really and very pleased to report a
Q2 2020 Solar A/S Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 12, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...