Q4 2021 Solar A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 10, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Solar Annual Report 2021. (Operator Instructions) Today, I am pleased to present CEO, Jens Andersen; and CFO, Michael Jeppesen. Speakers, please begin.



Jens E. Andersen - Solar A/S-CEO - MD of Denmark & Member of Executive Board



Thank you. A very warm welcome to this fourth quarter webcast for the Solar Group. Together with me here in Vejen, I have my colleague, CFO, Michael Jeppesen.



The agenda for today is a general business update with highlights for year 2021 presented by me. Then, I will give you some insights about our ongoing CV investments and our revised target and ambitions. Then, Michael will present our 4Q results, including a high-level cash flow statements and naturally some comments to the year 2021 and our guidance for year 2022. And then, of course, a Q&A session.



Next slide, please. With an all-time high EBITDA of DKK 911 million, an increase compared to last year of 43% or DKK 274 million, we can look back on a very strong year where we also slightly exceeded