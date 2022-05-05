Q1 2022 Solar A/S Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Solar quarterly report Q1 2022. (Operator Instructions) Today, I am pleased to present CEO, Jens Andersen; and CFO, Michael Jeppesen. Speakers, please begin.



Jens E. Andersen - Solar A/S-CEO - MD of Denmark & Member of Executive Board



Thanks a lot. A very warm welcome to this first quarter webcast call for the Solar Group. Together with me here in Vejen, at our headquarter, are my colleague, CFO Michael Jeppesen.



The agenda for today is a general business update with some highlights here in the beginning of year 2022 and I will present that. Then, I will give you some insights about our biggest customer segment installation and a short status on our CV expansion in Denmark.



Then, Mike will present our first Q results, including a high-level cash flow status and naturally some comments to our revised guidance for year 2022. Last but least, there will be a Q&A session.



If we start with the highlights. In Q1 we delivered an EBITDA increase of