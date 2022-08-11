Q2 2022 Solar A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the Solar Quarterly Report Q2 2022. (Operator Instructions) Today, I am pleased to present CEO, Jens Andersen; and CFO, Michael Jeppesen. Speakers, please begin.
Jens E. Andersen - Solar A/S-CEO - MD of Denmark & Member of Executive Board
Thank you for the introduction. A very warm welcome to this second quarter webcast for the Solar Group. Together with me here as presented, I have my colleague, CFO, Michael Jeppesen.
The agenda for today is, I would say, more or less, as always, a general business update with some highlights presented by me. Then I will give you some insights about our smallest customer, segment trade, but also give you a few information on our new large combined heat pump and PV solution at our warehouse in line. Then Michael will present our second Q results including a high level cash flow status and naturally some comments to our revised guidance for year 2022. And finally, and hopefully, we will have a Q&A session.
Next slide, please. In Q2, we delivered an
|And much more...