Q2 2022 Solar A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Welcome to the Solar Quarterly Report Q2 2022. Today, I am pleased to present CEO, Jens Andersen; and CFO, Michael Jeppesen.



Jens E. Andersen - Solar A/S-CEO - MD of Denmark & Member of Executive Board



Thank you for the introduction. A very warm welcome to this second quarter webcast for the Solar Group. Together with me here as presented, I have my colleague, CFO, Michael Jeppesen.



The agenda for today is, I would say, more or less, as always, a general business update with some highlights presented by me. Then I will give you some insights about our smallest customer, segment trade, but also give you a few information on our new large combined heat pump and PV solution at our warehouse in line. Then Michael will present our second Q results including a high level cash flow status and naturally some comments to our revised guidance for year 2022. And finally, and hopefully, we will have a Q&A session.



Next slide, please. In Q2, we delivered an