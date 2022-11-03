Q3 2022 Solar A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to quarterly report Q3 2022. (Operator Instructions)



Today, I'm pleased to present CEO, Jens Andersen; CFO, Michael Jeppesen. Speaker, please begin.



Jens E. Andersen - Solar A/S-CEO - MD of Denmark & Member of Executive Board



A very warm welcome to this third quarter webcast for the Solar Group, together with me here at our headquarter in Vejen, I have my colleague, CFO, Michael Jeppesen.



The agenda for today is a general business update with some highlights presented by me. Then I will give you some insights about our second largest customer segment industry. Then Michael will present the 3Q results, including a high-level cash flow status and that's with some comments to our guidance for year 2022. And finally, we have our Q&A session.



Next slide, please. If we start with the highlights. In Q3, we delivered an EBITDA increase compared to last year of DKK 64 million, up DKK 301 million, reaching a 9.2% EBITDA margin. The positive development resulted in a return on invested