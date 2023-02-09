Q4 2022 Solar A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Jens E. Andersen - Solar A/S-CEO - MD of Denmark & Member of Executive Board



Thank you. A very warm welcome to this fourth quarter webcast for the Solar Group. Together with me here at our headquarter online, I have my colleague, CFO, Michael Jeppesen. The agenda for today is a general business update with highlights for year 2022 presented by me. Then I will give you some insight about our revised strategic focus areas, but also our progress within our sustainability work. Mike will then present our fourth results, including a high level of cash flow statement and naturally some comments to the year 2022, but also our guidance for the year 2023. And finally, we will have a Q&A session. First slide, please, highlights with an all-time high EBITDA of DKK 1.191 billion, an increase compared to last year of 29% or DKK