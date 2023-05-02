Q1 2023 Solar A/S Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT
Jens E. Andersen - Solar A/S-CEO - MD of Denmark & Member of Executive Board
Thank you a lot. A warm welcome to this first quarter webcast for the Solar Group. Together with me here in our headquarter in Vejen, I have my colleague, CFO, Michael Jeppesen.
The agenda for today is a general business update with some highlights here in the beginning of year 2023, presented by me. Then I will give you some insight about our Climate and Energy segment, but also our latest acquisition of ThermoNova. Mike will then present our first Q results, including a higher level cash flow statements and naturally some comments to our guidance for year 2023. And finally, we will have a Q&A session.
Next slide, please. Highlights. Revenue increased to DKK 3.7 billion, up from DKK 3.5 billion last year.
