Q2 2023 Solar A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you. A warm welcome to this second quarter webcast for the Solar Group. Together with me, I have my, as always, CFO, Michael Jeppesen. The agenda for today is a general business update, with some highlights from first half year of 2023 presented by me. Then I will give you a short update on our CORE+ strategy that soon will come to an end. Then Michael will take over and present our second Q results, including a high-level cash flow statement and naturally some comments to our guidance or reconfirmed guidance for year 2023. And then finally, we will have our Q&A session.



Next slide, please, highlights. As expected, we saw a slight decline in growth in second Q. Revenue decreased to DKK 3.3 billion, down from