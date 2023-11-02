Q3 2023 Solar A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Jens E. Andersen - Solar A/S-CEO - MD of Denmark & Member of Executive Board



Thanks, a lot. A very warm welcome to this third quarter webcast for the Solar group, Together with me here in Vejen, I have my colleague, CFO, Michael Jeppesen. The agenda for today is a general business update with some highlights for 2023, presented by me, then I will give you a short update on our ongoing work with operational excellence but also sustainability. Then I will hand over the word to Michael, who will present you for our 3Q results, of course, including a high-level cash flow status and some comments to our reconfirmed guidance for year 2023. Finally, we will have a Q&A session.



Next slide, please. As expected, we saw a decline