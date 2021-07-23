Q2 2021 Stockmann Oyj Abp Earnings Presentation Transcript

Jul 23, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Presentation

Jul 23, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Jari Latvanen

Stockmann Group - CEO

* Susanne EhnbÃ¥ge

Lindex - CEO

* Pekka VÃ¤hÃ¤hyyppÃ¤

Stockmann Group - CFO



Jari Latvanen - Stockmann Group - CEO



Good morning and welcome to our half year financial reporting session. As earlier, with me, we have our CEO from Lindex, Susanne EhnbÃ¥ge, and our CFO, Pekka VÃ¤hÃ¤hyyppÃ¤. Before we start, I would like to apologize as last time, we didn't get through the questions through this webcast. (Operator Instructions) So let's start with the results.



As we came out this morning, our revenue increased over 21% in comparable currency rates. Gross margin improved by 6.5% to 60.5%. Operating result increased both in Lindex and Stockmann ending up with improving EUR26 million. And our cash balance improved by EUR30 million.



Lindex had a fantastic quarter. Revenue was up almost 33%, ending up with EUR162 million, and the growth on online