Apr 28, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Presentation

Apr 28, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Jari Latvanen

Stockmann Oyj Abp - CEO

* Susanne EhnbÃ¥ge

Stockmann Oyj Abp - CEO, Lindex

* Annelie Forsberg

Stockmann Oyj Abp - CFO



=====================

Jari Latvanen - Stockmann Oyj Abp - CEO



Good morning, everyone, and warm welcome to this press and analyst webcast related to Stockmann Group's results for January-March 2023. I will first give you a short group overview about the performance during the first quarter. After that, I will open the results and activities of the Stockmann division, and I will then hand over to Susanne EhnbÃ¥ge, our CEO for Lindex, who will present the performance of the Lindex division. And after Susanne, we will deep dive into the group financials, led by our Group CFO, Annelie Forsberg.



Stockmann division had a positive start for 2023. Both revenue and profitability improved in the first quarter, although the macroeconomic situation of our operating countries continued