Oct 27, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT
Susanne EhnbÃ¥ge - Stockmann Oyj Abp - CEO
Good morning, everyone. I am Susanne EhnbÃ¥ge, CEO for the Stockmann Group, and I would like to welcome you to this new media and analyst webcast where we present Stockmann Group's result for January to September. And with me today, I have Annelie Forsberg, CFO of the Stockmann Group.
And if we continue today's agenda on the next page, at first, we will look into our business update for both divisions, Lindex and Stockmann, followed by the financial development and our way forward. We will end the event with a Q&A during which we will answer your questions and we can now turn to the next slide. We will begin with a business update with focus on the third quarter's performance.
But before we focus on the financial result, let's take a look at the next page. At the end of September, Stockmann Group announced it was commencing a strategic assessment to crystallize shareholder value by refocusing the Group's business on Lindex. In 2022, with the revenues of EUR661 million, Lindex represented over two-third of the Group's revenue
Q3 2023 Stockmann Oyj Abp Interim Management Statement Call Transcript
Oct 27, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...