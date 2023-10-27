Oct 27, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Susanne EhnbÃ¥ge - Stockmann Oyj Abp - CEO



Good morning, everyone. I am Susanne EhnbÃ¥ge, CEO for the Stockmann Group, and I would like to welcome you to this new media and analyst webcast where we present Stockmann Group's result for January to September. And with me today, I have Annelie Forsberg, CFO of the Stockmann Group.



And if we continue today's agenda on the next page, at first, we will look into our business update for both divisions, Lindex and Stockmann, followed by the financial development and our way forward. We will end the event with a Q&A during which we will answer your questions and we can now turn to the next slide. We will begin with a business update with focus on the third quarter's performance.



But before we focus on the financial result, let's take a look at the next page. At the end of September, Stockmann Group announced it was commencing a strategic assessment to crystallize shareholder value by refocusing the Group's business on Lindex. In 2022, with the revenues of EUR661 million, Lindex represented over two-third of the Group's revenue