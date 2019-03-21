Full Year 2018 Sonae SGPS SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 21, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT
JoÃ£o Pedro Magalhaes Da Silva Torres Dolores - Sonae, SGPS, S.A. - Chief Corporate Center Officer
Hello. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome, and thank you for attending Sonae's conference call for the 2018 full year results. Together with me today, I have the CFOs of our businesses: Rui Almeida from Sonae MC, Miguel Ãguas from Worten, Miguel [Moreira] from Sonae Sports & Fashion, LuÃs Mota Duarte from Sonae Sierra and also our Investor Relations team.
Before we go over the results, I would just like to make a couple of quick technical remarks. The first one has to do with Sonae Sierra. As you know, Q4 was the first quarter in which we fully consolidated Sonae Sierra into our statutory profit and loss account following the acquisition of an additional 20% stake in the business at the end of Q3. A second note on our segment, this is the last
