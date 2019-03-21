Full Year 2018 Sonae SGPS SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 21, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to Sonae's 2018 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand the conference over to Mr. JoÃ£o Dolores. Please go ahead, sir.



JoÃ£o Pedro Magalhaes Da Silva Torres Dolores - Sonae, SGPS, S.A. - Chief Corporate Center Officer



Hello. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome, and thank you for attending Sonae's conference call for the 2018 full year results. Together with me today, I have the CFOs of our businesses: Rui Almeida from Sonae MC, Miguel Ãguas from Worten, Miguel [Moreira] from Sonae Sports & Fashion, LuÃ­s Mota Duarte from Sonae Sierra and also our Investor Relations team.



Before we go over the results, I would just like to make a couple of quick technical remarks. The first one has to do with Sonae Sierra. As you know, Q4 was the first quarter in which we fully consolidated Sonae Sierra into our statutory profit and loss account following the acquisition of an additional 20% stake in the business at the end of Q3. A second note on our segment, this is the last