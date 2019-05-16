Q1 2019 Sonae SGPS SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to Sonae's First Quarter 2019 Results. (Operator Instructions)



I must advise you this webcast is being recorded today, Thursday, the 16th of May, 2019.



I'd now like to hand the webcast over to your presenter today, JoÃ£o Dolores. Please go ahead.



JoÃ£o Pedro Magalhaes Da Silva Torres Dolores - Sonae, SGPS, S.A. - CFO & Director



Hello, good afternoon, everyone. First of all, apologies for this delay, but there seems to be having a technical problem. And thank you all for attending Sonae's Q1 '19 Results Conference Call. Together with me today, we have the following CFOs of our businesses: Rui Almeida from Sonae MC; Miguel Ãguas from Worten; Miguel Mota Freitas from Sonae Fashion; Carlos Silva from Sonae Investment Management and also our Investor Relations team.



As always and before the results of the review, I would like to make a couple of remarks. First of all, as you know, from this quarter onwards, our reporting structure includes