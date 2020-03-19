Full Year 2019 Sonae SGPS SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 19, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

JoÃ£o Pedro Magalhaes Da Silva Torres Dolores - Sonae, SGPS, S.A. - CFO & Director



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to our full year results conference call for 2019. Together with me on the call today, I have Rui Almeida from Sonae MC; Paulo SimÃµes from Worten; Miguel Moreira from Sonae Fashion; LuÃ­s Mota Duarte from Sonae Sierra; and Cristina Novais from Sonae IM; as well as our Investor Relations team.



I would like to start by saying that in normal circumstances, we would be celebrating a remarkable year for Sonae. However, given the current situation globally with the outbreak of COVID-19, these are quite extraordinary circumstances. So I will give you a quick overview of the performance in 2019, I will try to cover our main milestones in the last few months in terms of portfolio management and then I will give you our perspectives in terms of outlook before opening up the session to Q&A.



So starting with our performance in 2019. The year was quite successful for Sonae. We posted strong top line growth, just above 9% to EUR 6.4 billion, with all