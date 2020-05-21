Q1 2020 Sonae SGPS SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 21, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Thank you. Hi, everyone. Welcome and thank you for joining our Q1 results conference call. I sincerely hope everyone is keeping safe and healthy at this stage. Together with me on the call today, I have Rui Almeida from Sonae MC; Paulo SimÃµes from Worten; Miguel Moreira from Sonae Fashion; LuÃ­s Mota Duarte from Sonae Sierra; and Cristina Novais from Sonae Investment Management; as well as our Investor Relations team.



As you know, we are living under the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and Sonae's Q1 results were already affected by this. In fact, Q1 was marked by 2 different moments: at the start of the year, pretty much up to the beginning of March, with a very positive