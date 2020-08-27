Q2 2020 Sonae SGPS SA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 27, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

JoÃ£o Pedro Magalhaes Da Silva Torres Dolores - Sonae, SGPS, S.A. - CFO & Executive Director



Thank you. Hi, everyone. And thanks for joining our Q2 results conference call. As usual, together with me today, I have Rui Almeida from Sonae MC; Paulo SimÃµes from Worten; Miguel Moreira from Sonae Fashion; LuÃ­s Mota Duarte from Sonae Sierra; and Cristina Novais from Sonae Investment Management; as well as our Investor Relations team as usual.



As you all know, after a very positive start to the year, the COVID-19 pandemic hit us in mid-March, and it was essentially during Q2 that we felt most of the impacts of this situation today. Some of our businesses felt tremendous pressure in their activity, mainly through spikes in demand, changes in consumption patterns and also disruptions in the supply chain and had to