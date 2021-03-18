Full Year 2020 Sonae SGPS SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 18, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

JoÃ£o Pedro Magalhaes Da Silva Torres Dolores - Sonae, SGPS, S.A. - CFO & Executive Director



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. Hope you're all doing well. Welcome to Sonae's 2020 Annual Results Conference Call. As usual, besides myself and the Investor Relations team, we have on the call today the following CFOs of our portfolio company: so Rui Almeida from Sonae MC; Paulo SimÃµes from Worten; Hugo Martins from Sonae Fashion; Luis Mota Duarte from Sonae Sierra; and Cristina Novais from Sonae Investment Management.



In this presentation, I will basically cover a brief overview of the year. And afterwards, I will present our financial results, business by business and at the end the final consolidated results for the group. At the end, and as usual, we will open up the session for Q&A. So starting with the