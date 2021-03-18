Mar 18, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to Sonae's Full Year 2020 Results Conference Call. During the introduction hosted by Mr. JoÃ£o Dolores, Sonae's CFO, (Operator Instructions)
I now hand over to Mr. JoÃ£o Dolores. Please go ahead, sir.
JoÃ£o Pedro Magalhaes Da Silva Torres Dolores - Sonae, SGPS, S.A. - CFO & Executive Director
Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. Hope you're all doing well. Welcome to Sonae's 2020 Annual Results Conference Call. As usual, besides myself and the Investor Relations team, we have on the call today the following CFOs of our portfolio company: so Rui Almeida from Sonae MC; Paulo SimÃµes from Worten; Hugo Martins from Sonae Fashion; Luis Mota Duarte from Sonae Sierra; and Cristina Novais from Sonae Investment Management.
In this presentation, I will basically cover a brief overview of the year. And afterwards, I will present our financial results, business by business and at the end the final consolidated results for the group. At the end, and as usual, we will open up the session for Q&A. So starting with the
Full Year 2020 Sonae SGPS SA Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 18, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...