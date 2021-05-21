Q1 2021 Sonae SGPS SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 21, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Joao Pedro Magalhaes da Silva Torres Dolores - Sonae, SGPS, S.A. - CFO & Executive Director



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Sonae's Q1 results conference call. As usual, besides myself and the Investor Relations team, we have on the call Rui Almeida from Sonae MC, Paulo SimÃµes from Worten, Hugo Martins from Sonae Fashion, LuÃ­s Mota Duarte from Sonae Sierra, and Cristina Novais from Sonae Investment Management.



In this presentation, I will basically cover a brief overview of these first 3 months of the year. And at the end, we will naturally have time for Q&A as usual.



And so starting with a brief introductory note. And just to mention that, as you all know, we continue to face a quite challenging backdrop in the beginning of 2021. The first quarter was marked by an acceleration of the COVID-19 pandemic across several countries, with Portugal, in