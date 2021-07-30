Q2 2021 Sonae SGPS SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

Welcome to Sonae's First Half 2021 Results Conference Call.



Joao Pedro Magalhaes da Silva Torres Dolores - Sonae, SGPS, S.A. - CFO & Executive Director



Hello. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to our first semester results conference call. As usual, besides myself and the Investor Relations team, we have on the call today Rui Almeida from Sonae MC, Paulo SimÃµes from Worten, Hugo Martins from Sonae Fashion, LuÃ­s Mota Duarte from Sonae Sierra and Cristina Novais from Sonae Investment Management.



I will start by presenting an overview of our results in the first half of the year, and then at the end, as usual, we will have time for Q&A. So as you all know, 2021 continues to be marked by severe restrictions to all our businesses across several geographies in spite of the progress in the vaccination plan around the world.



In Portugal, in particular, we had another lockdown from mid-January until mid-April. And since then, we have