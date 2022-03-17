Mar 17, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to Sonae's Full Year 2021 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand the conference over to Mr. JoÃ£o Dolores. Please go ahead, sir.
Joao Pedro Magalhaes da Silva Torres Dolores - Sonae, SGPS, S.A. - CFO & Executive Director
Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Sonae's 2021 Results Conference Call. Besides myself and the Investor Relations team, as usual, we have here with me, Rui Almeida from MC; Paulo SimÃµes from Worten; (inaudible) from Zeitreel; LuÃs Mota Duarte from Sierra; and Cristina Novais from Bright Pixel.
2021 was a year still marked by the pandemic across the globe and in the regions in which we operate. But obviously, vaccination programs allowed for a significant recovery in activity, especially in the second half of the year. And it was also an important year for us, not only in terms of operational recovery in businesses which were more affected by the pandemic, but also a year marked by important portfolio changes. And I will start by touching upon the key transactions that
Full Year 2021 Sonae SGPS SA Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 17, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...