Full Year 2021 Sonae SGPS SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 17, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to Sonae's Full Year 2021 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand the conference over to Mr. JoÃ£o Dolores. Please go ahead, sir.



Joao Pedro Magalhaes da Silva Torres Dolores - Sonae, SGPS, S.A. - CFO & Executive Director



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Sonae's 2021 Results Conference Call. Besides myself and the Investor Relations team, as usual, we have here with me, Rui Almeida from MC; Paulo SimÃµes from Worten; (inaudible) from Zeitreel; LuÃ­s Mota Duarte from Sierra; and Cristina Novais from Bright Pixel.



2021 was a year still marked by the pandemic across the globe and in the regions in which we operate. But obviously, vaccination programs allowed for a significant recovery in activity, especially in the second half of the year. And it was also an important year for us, not only in terms of operational recovery in businesses which were more affected by the pandemic, but also a year marked by important portfolio changes. And I will start by touching upon the key transactions that