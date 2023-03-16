Mar 16, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon. We welcome you to the Sonae's Full Year 2022 Results Conference Call. During the presentation, hosted by Mr. JoÃ£o Dolores, Sonae's CFO. (Operator Instructions)
I'll now hand the conference over to Mr. JoÃ£o Dolores. Please go ahead, sir.
Joao Pedro Magalhaes da Silva Torres Dolores - Sonae, SGPS, S.A. - CFO & Executive Director
Thank you very much, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Sonae's conference call for our 2022 results. As usual, besides myself and the Investor Relations team, we have on the call, Steven Levis from Bright Pixel, Hugo Martins from Zeitreel, LuÃs Mota Duarte from Sierra, Paulo SimÃµes from Worten; and Rui Almeida from MC.
As you all know, after 2 challenging years due to the pandemic, 2022 was another eventful year for the global economy with a lot of geopolitical and macroeconomic instability which was exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, and that continues to impact our businesses as well as our daily lives. And this is particularly relevant when we see record high inflationary trends,
Q4 2022 Sonae - SGPS SA Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 16, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...