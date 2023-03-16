Q4 2022 Sonae - SGPS SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 16, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

As you all know, after 2 challenging years due to the pandemic, 2022 was another eventful year for the global economy with a lot of geopolitical and macroeconomic instability which was exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, and that continues to impact our businesses as well as our daily lives. And this is particularly relevant when we see record high inflationary trends,