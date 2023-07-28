Q2 2023 Sonae - SGPS SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Joao Pedro Magalhaes da Silva Torres Dolores - Sonae, SGPS, S.A. - CFO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Sonae's First Half '23 Results Conference Call. Besides myself and the Investor Relations team, we have on the call Cristina Novais from Bright Pixel; LuÃ­s Mota Duarte from Sierra; Paulo SimÃµes from Worten; and Fernando Van Zeller, our recently appointed CFO at MC.



As you know, the second quarter of the year continued to be marked by a challenging macroeconomic environment, geopolitical tensions remained high and inflationary trends and rising interest rates continued to pressure the disposable income of households. In any case, the Portuguese economy was quite resilient. And our businesses maintained high levels of agility to adapt to changing circumstances, mainly by continuing to partially absorb inflation to protect households and cater to