Nine Months 2023 Sonae - SGPS SA Earnings Call Transcript

Joao Pedro Magalhaes da Silva Torres Dolores - Sonae, SGPS, S.A. - CFO & Executive Director



Hi, everyone. Good afternoon. Welcome to Sonae's results conference call for the first 9 months of 2023. Besides myself and the Investor Relations team, we have on the call, Cristina Novais from Bright Pixel; Fernando Van Zeller from MC; LuÃ­s Mota Duarte from Sierra; and Paulo SimÃµes from Worten.



As you know, the third quarter of the year continued to be marked by a challenging macroeconomic environment and persistent geopolitical tensions. Nevertheless, the Portuguese economy continue to be quite resilient. The inflation rate remained high, although in a downward trend, both in the Eurozone and in Portugal.



Despite some financial pressure on companies and households, the labor market remains quite resilient with the unemployment rate decreasing even further and closing