Q1 2022 S Immo AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 30, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Bruno Ettenauer - S IMMO AG - CEO



Good afternoon, everybody, and welcome to the S IMMO Q1 conference call. The first quarter was influenced by the geopolitical developments, especially Ukraine war, a changed interest rate environment and the voluntary offer towards IMMOFINANZ and the final tendering into the offer of CPI.



That said, let's go to the details of Q1 and start with some highlights. We managed to increase our total revenues up to EUR57 million compared to EUR43 million in Q1 2021. Rental income increased up to EUR35.8 million. Occupancy rate remained rather unchanged. And the gross profit from letting went up to EUR28.6 million.



Turning to the financials, FFO per share increased from EUR0.13 to EUR0.21. EPRA NAV reached EUR29.31, EUR0.02 more than the end of last year. NTA went up to EUR29.11, and again, EUR0