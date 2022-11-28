Nov 28, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to the S IMMO AG conference call regarding the third-quarter results 2022. (Operator Instructions)
Let me now turn the floor over to your host, Herwig Teufelsdorfer. Please go ahead.
Herwig Teufelsdorfer - S IMMO AG - Member of the Management Board & Chief Investment Officer
Thank you very much. Wonderful afternoon. We are happy to present the Q3 results 2022. I'm here with my colleague, Holger Schmidtmayr and would like to proceed with the key highlights and financials.
If we are looking at the total revenues, we are happy that on a year-to-year basis, we were able to lift them by 29%, up to EUR185.1 million, where of rental income is plus 15.8%, EUR112.7 million. We were also in the position to increase our occupancy rate from 95% by end of the year 2021 to 94.2% and ending up at the gross profit of EUR99.7 million compared to EUR81.1 million as of Q3 2021. Whereof gross profit from renting is EUR91.5 million, coming from EUR75.4 million (sic - see slide 4, "EUR76.4 million") in the last
Q3 2022 S Immo AG Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 28, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT
