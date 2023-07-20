Q2 2023 SSH Communications Security Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 20, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Lauri Koponen - SSH Communications Security Oyj - Communications Manager



Valued shareholders, investors, and customers, and media, welcome to our investor call on SSH Communications Security Corporation's interim report January-June 2023. This meeting is recorded and will be available on our web page alongside with the presentation and the report, you can find it already on our Investor web page.



My name is Lauri Koponen, and I'm the Communication Lead at SSH Communications Security. Results will be presented by our CEO, Teemu; and CFO, Michael Kommonen. You can ask questions at the end of the event by asking to speak or writing question in the chat. I will read it out loud. Once again, please keep your mics muted whenever you do not have the floor.



And let's start with the financial results. Please, Michael, floor is yours.



Michael Kommonen - SSH Communications Security Oyj - CFO



Thank you, Lauri, and good morning, everyone. So in the second quarter, our net sales grew by 9.2% and EBITDA was EUR 0.1 million. The breakdown of the net sales