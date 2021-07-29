Jul 29, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and good evening. Thank you all for joining this conference call. And now we will begin the conference of the fiscal year 2021 second quarter earnings results by Samsung Electronics. This conference will start with a presentation followed by a divisional Q&A session. (Operator Instructions)
Now we shall commence the presentation on the fiscal year 2021 second quarter earnings results by Samsung Electronics.
Ben Suh - Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. - SVP of IR
Welcome, everyone. This is Ben Suh from Investor Relations. Thank you for joining our earnings call for the second quarter of 2021. For additional details regarding our quarterly results, please refer to the earnings presentation, which is available on our IR website at www.samsung.com/global/ir.
On the call with me today, representing each of the business units are, EVP, Han Jin-Man, representing Memory; VP, [Harry Cho] for System LSI; SVP, Han Seung-Hoon for Foundry; SVP, Choi Kwon-Young for
Q2 2021 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 29, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...