Q3 2021 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT

Ben Suh - Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. - SVP of IR



Welcome, everyone. This is Ben Suh from Investor Relations. Thank you for joining our third quarter 2021 earnings call. For additional details regarding our quarterly results, please refer to our earnings presentation, which is available on our IR website at www.samsung.com/global/ir. On the call with me today representing each of the business units are EVP Han Jin-Man representing Memory; VP Cho Jang-Ho for System LSI; SVP Han Seung-Hoon for Foundry; SVP Choi Kwon-Young for Samsung Display; VP Kim Sung-Koo for IT and Mobile; and VP Song Won-Jun for Visual Display. In addition, VP Kang Tae-Gyu from