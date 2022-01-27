Q4 2021 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 27, 2022 / 01:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and good evening. Thank you all for joining this conference call, and now we will begin the conference of the fiscal year 2021 fourth quarter earnings results by Samsung Electronics. This conference will start with the presentation followed by a divisional Q&A session. (Operator Instructions)



Now we shall commence the presentation on the fiscal year 2021 fourth quarter earnings results by Samsung Electronics.



Ben Suh - Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. - SVP of IR



Welcome, everyone. This is Ben Suh from Investor Relations. Thank you for joining our fourth quarter 2021 earnings call. For additional details regarding our quarterly results, please refer to our earnings presentation, which is available on our IR website at www.samsung.com/global/ir.



On the call with me today representing each of our business units are EVP, Han, Jin Man, representing Memory; VP Kenny Han for System LSI; EVP Kang, Moonsoo for Foundry; EVP Choi, Kwon Young for Samsung Display; VP