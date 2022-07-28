Q2 2022 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2022 / 01:00AM GMT

Welcome, everyone. This is Ben Suh from Investor Relations. Thank you for joining our second quarter 2022 earnings call. For additional details regarding our quarterly results, please refer to our earnings presentation, which is available on our IR website at www.samsung.com/global/ir.



On the call today, I am joined by the following representatives from each business unit. EVP, Han JinMan, representing Memory; EVP Pyee Jae Geol for System LSI; EVP Kang Moonsoo for Foundry; EVP Choi KwonYoung for Samsung Display, which I will call Display in the presentation; VP Kim SungKoo for Mobile