Q4 2023 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Daniel Oh -



Good morning, everyone, for those in Asia, and good evening to those in Europe and the Americas. Thank you so much for joining Samsung Electronics 2023 Fourth Quarter Earnings Call. I am Daniel Oh, leading the Investor Relations team at Samsung Electronics.



For today's call, additional information can be found in our earnings presentation at our IR website, www.samsung.com/global/ir. And joining me today on this call are EVP Jaejune Kim, representing Memory; joining the call for the first time, VP Tommy Kwon for System LSI; for Foundry, EVP Gibong Jeong;