Full Year 2019 Sulzer AG Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 19, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen welcome to the Sulzer's Annual Results 2019 Conference Call and Live Webcast. I'm Alice, the Chorus Call operator.



(Operator Instructions) At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Mr. Christoph Ladner, Head of Investor Relations. You will now be joined into the conference room.



Christoph Ladner - Sulzer Ltd - Head of Group Communications and IR



All right. So we are ready. Ladies and gentlemen, good morning and greetings. Welcome to Sulzer's Annual Results Presentation 2019 here in the Hotel Widder in Zurich. This conference call is also being webcasted. The link to the webcast can be found on our website. As always, I would like to draw your attention to our safe harbor statement, which is shown in your presentation handout on Slide #2. Please note that this statement also applies to any verbal statements in the webcast and on the call. Please also note that we will show so-called alternative performance measures as defined by SIX Swiss Exchange. You find all the bridges on how you can calculate these alternative performance