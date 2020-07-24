Half Year 2020 Sulzer AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 24, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Sulzer's H1 Results 2020 Conference Call and Live Webcast. I am Alice, the Chorus Call operator. (Operator Instructions) The conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Mr. Christoph Ladner, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Christoph Ladner - Sulzer Ltd - Head of Group Communications & IR



Thank you, Alice. Good morning, and welcome to Sulzer's H1 Results Conference Call.



Today with me is our CEO, Greg Poux-Guillaume; and our CFO, Jill Lee. In today's conference call, we'll refer to the presentation that can be downloaded from our website. As always, I want to draw your attention on the safe harbor statement on Slide #2. The call may contain forward-looking statements containing risks and uncertainties. These statements are subject to change based on known or unknown risks and various other factors which could cause the actual results or performance to differ materially from the statements made in the call.



So this is enough