Half Year 2021 Sulzer AG Earnings Call Transcript

Christoph Ladner - Sulzer Ltd - Head of IR



Good morning, and welcome to Sulzer's H1 conference Call. Today with me is our CEO, Greg Poux-Guillaume; and our CFO, Jill Lee.



GrÃ©goire Poux-Guillaume - Sulzer Ltd - CEO & Member of the Executive Committee



Thank you, Christoph. Good morning, everyone. Jill and I are happy to be with you today.



Let's go straight into the presentation. Starting on Page 4. In Q2, our orders were up sequentially, but also year-on-year. This was supported by significant growth in our Chemtech business, in our Applicator Systems Division, as well as strong momentum in Pumps Equipment's Water and Industry segments. This commercial momentum and a strong opening backlog