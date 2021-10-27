Q3 2021 Sulzer AG Order Intake Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Christoph Ladner - Sulzer Ltd - Head of IR



Thank you, Paolo, and good morning, and welcome to Sulzer's Q3 conference call. Today with me is our CEO, GrÃ©g Poux-Guillaume; and our CFO, Jill Lee.



Before I hand over to GrÃ©g, let me say a couple of words on the treatment of Medmix on Slide #3. The spin-off of Applicator Systems was concluded at the end of Q3. Our shareholders approved the split on the extraordinary shareholder meeting on September 20. And Medmix, as it is now known, was traded for the first time as a separate company at the SIX Swiss