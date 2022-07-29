Half Year 2022 Sulzer AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

FrÃ©dÃ©ric Lalanne - Sulzer Ltd - CEO, President of Pumps Equipment Division & Member of the Executive Committee



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining this morning call. Sulzer has delivered a solid result in the first half of 2022, despite numerous challenges that we had to overcome and that have not yet