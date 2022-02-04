Q4 2021 Svedbergs i Dalstorp AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 04, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Per-Arne Andersson - Svedbergs Group - CEO



Thank you so much. Next slide, please. As I mentioned, it's me, Per-Arne Andersson. I will start the presentation and go through the start of it. And then, Mats Lundmark will present more of the financial figures afterwards. Next slide, please.



For you who haven't met Svedbergs before or know so much about Svedbergs, we are located -- actually, we have four strong brand companies. We have Svedbergs in Dalstorp in VÃ¤stra GÃ¶taland, where we also have the production. The company was founded there a little bit more than 100 years ago. We have production of wood products, metal products, also assembling, warehouse, and all the office activities. And Svedbergs also have representative in Finland, Norway, and Denmark; that's what you can see on the map.



Macro Design in Laholm is producing shower walls and shower cabins. It's located in Laholm in Halland, west coast of Sweden. And last year, in December 2020, we acquired CassÃ¸e in Denmark. It's located in Jutland in the city Herning. It's a sales office and warehouse customer service