Q1 2020 Systemair AB Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 29, 2019 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Systemair first quarter report call. (Operator Instructions) And just to remind you, this conference call is being recorded. Today, I'm pleased to present Roland Kasper, the CEO; and Anders Ulff, the CFO. Please begin your meeting.



Roland Kasper - Systemair AB(publ)-Group CEO&President



Hello, and welcome, everyone. This is the quarter 1 report '19-'20 from Systemair AB. My name is Roland Kasper. With me here is Anders Ulff also CFO of Systemair Group, and we're happy to present to you the quarter 1 report.



We are switching over to the presentation and what we call Slide #2. And as usual, you can find the presentation if you spend some time on our Investor Relations part on the -- our webpage at systemair.com.



So Slide #2. Systemair, a company founded in 1974 here in Skinnskatteberg in Sweden. We have an annual turnover of our last reported year of EUR 830 million, and we are listed on Nasdaq Nordic Exchange stock market since October 2007. Systemair Group maintains 50 sales