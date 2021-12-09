Q2 2022 Systemair AB Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 09, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Anders Ulff - Systemair AB(publ)-CFO&Secretary to the Board



Good morning, everyone, Anders Ulff, CFO, here of Systemair. Happy that you have called in this morning. You can find our presentation on our Investor Relations website on the financial report and quarterly report.



So I'll start to hand over to Roland here for that presentation.



Roland Kasper - Systemair AB(publ)-Group CEO&President



Thank you, Anders, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to our quarter 2 report. Without any further ado, I'll start the presentation.



So by that, Slide #2. So as you all know, Systemair established here in Skinnskatteberg in 1974. We have an annual turnover