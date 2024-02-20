Feb 20, 2024 / 07:00PM GMT
Unidentified Participant -
Welcome back Sysco to CAGNY, a $40 billion market cap company that will generate $80 billion in sales this year. We're joined today by President and CEO, Kevin Hourican, CFO, Kenny Cheung; CAO, Neil Russell; and Vice President of Investor Relations, Kevin Kim.
Sysco is the #1 player in the fast-growing food-away-from-home industry. The company recently reported its 11th consecutive quarter of double-digit EPS growth, building on strong multiyear momentum that's included share gains, industry-leading profitability and balanced capital allocation. Please join me in welcoming Sysco's President and CEO, Kevin Hourican. Kevin, welcome. Take it away.
Kevin P. Hourican - Sysco Corporation - President, CEO & Director
Okay. Great. Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. It's a pleasure to be back here at CAGNY. It's, believe it or not, my fifth time having the opportunity to present at this conference and have the privilege of being able to represent Sysco's 71,000-plus global associates and tell you the story about why Sysco and why we are
Sysco Corp at Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) Virtual Conference Transcript
Feb 20, 2024 / 07:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...