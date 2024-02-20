Feb 20, 2024 / 07:00PM GMT

Unidentified Participant -



Welcome back Sysco to CAGNY, a $40 billion market cap company that will generate $80 billion in sales this year. We're joined today by President and CEO, Kevin Hourican, CFO, Kenny Cheung; CAO, Neil Russell; and Vice President of Investor Relations, Kevin Kim.



Sysco is the #1 player in the fast-growing food-away-from-home industry. The company recently reported its 11th consecutive quarter of double-digit EPS growth, building on strong multiyear momentum that's included share gains, industry-leading profitability and balanced capital allocation. Please join me in welcoming Sysco's President and CEO, Kevin Hourican. Kevin, welcome. Take it away.



Kevin P. Hourican - Sysco Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Okay. Great. Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. It's a pleasure to be back here at CAGNY. It's, believe it or not, my fifth time having the opportunity to present at this conference and have the privilege of being able to represent Sysco's 71,000-plus global associates and tell you the story about why Sysco and why we are