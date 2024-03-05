One Liberty Properties Inc Reports Mixed Results for Q4 and Full Year 2023

Industrial REIT Sees Occupancy Highs and Debt Reduction Amidst Varied Financial Metrics

Author's Avatar
48 minutes ago
Summary
  • Occupancy Rate: Maintained a high occupancy rate of 98.8%.
  • Debt Reduction: Paid off $21.8 million of credit facility debt.
  • Dividends: Declared the 125th consecutive quarterly dividend.
  • Share Repurchase: Repurchased $9.6 million of shares in 2023.
  • Rental Income: Full-year rental income decreased slightly to $90.6 million from $92.2 million in 2022.
  • Net Income: Reported a net income of $29.6 million for 2023, down from $42.2 million in 2022.
  • FFO and AFFO: FFO per diluted share was $1.82 and AFFO per diluted share was $1.99 for the full year 2023.
Article's Main Image

1765809290498699264.png

On March 5, 2024, One Liberty Properties Inc (OLP, Financial), a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, released its 8-K filing, reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. The company, which focuses primarily on net leased industrial properties, has shown resilience with a high occupancy rate and strategic financial moves, despite facing some challenges in its financial metrics.

One Liberty Properties Inc is known for its diversified portfolio of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties, generating the majority of its revenue from rental income. The company's occupancy rate stood strong at 98.8%, reflecting the demand for its properties and the effectiveness of its management strategies.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Performance

For the fourth quarter, One Liberty Properties reported rental income of $22.7 million, a decrease from $27.7 million in the same period of the prior year. This decline was primarily due to a $4.6 million settlement in the previous year's quarter. Total operating expenses for the quarter were relatively flat year-over-year at $14.3 million.

The company experienced a net income of $15.0 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter, compared to $8.9 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, in the same period of the prior year. This increase was largely due to a $12 million gain from the sale of real estate. However, Funds from Operations (FFO) decreased to $9.6 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, from $15.1 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, in the corresponding quarter of 2022. Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) also saw a slight decrease to $10.6 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, from $11.0 million, or $0.52 per diluted share.

For the full year, rental income decreased slightly to $90.6 million from $92.2 million in 2022. Net income for 2023 was reported at $29.6 million, or $1.38 per diluted share, a decrease from $42.2 million, or $1.99 per diluted share, in the previous year. The company's FFO for 2023 was $39.0 million, or $1.82 per diluted share, compared to $49.7 million, or $2.34 per diluted share, in 2022. AFFO for 2023 was $42.6 million, or $1.99 per diluted share, showing a slight increase from $42.1 million, or $1.98 per diluted share, in the prior year.

Strategic Financial Moves and Future Outlook

One Liberty Properties made significant strides in strengthening its financial position by paying off $21.8 million of credit facility debt, which was funded by the net proceeds of $46.6 million from property sales. This strategic move not only reduces future interest expenses but also provides additional financial capacity and flexibility for the company.

The company's balance sheet as of December 31, 2023, showed $26.4 million in cash and cash equivalents, total assets of $761.6 million, total debt of $418.3 million, and total stockholders’ equity of $306.7 million. The company's liquidity position was further bolstered by its available liquidity of $123.9 million as of March 1, 2024.

One Liberty Properties also continued its shareholder-friendly actions by repurchasing approximately 499,000 shares of common stock for approximately $9.6 million and declaring its 125th consecutive quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share.

Looking ahead, the company remains focused on pursuing industrial properties and selective asset sales to further strengthen its portfolio and cash flow. One Liberty's management believes that the company's FFO and AFFO are important measures of operating performance and are useful in evaluating potential property acquisitions.

Value investors may find One Liberty Properties Inc's commitment to maintaining a high occupancy rate, reducing debt, and returning capital to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases to be compelling reasons to consider the company as a potential investment.

For a detailed view of One Liberty Properties Inc's financials, readers are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from One Liberty Properties Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.