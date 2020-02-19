Feb 19, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT

Aidan Patel - Auroch Minerals Ltd - MD



Thanks very much, everyone, and good afternoon, everyone. My name's Aidan Patel and I'm the Managing Director of Auroch Minerals. Very happy to be here today to be able to present to you two very exciting, advanced nickel exploration projects here in Western Australia of Saints & Leinster nickel projects.



So Auroch Minerals is a focused base metals explorer here in Australia, and under that umbrella, we're very much focused on nickel sulphide exploration here in Western Australia. We have a very strong nickel focus Board and senior management. And quite recently, we've bolstered our exploration team by adding Pete Muccilli, an excellent nickel sulfide geologist, who has spent the last 15-odd years around the Kambalda region working on discovering some pretty major high-grade nickel sulfide deposits, so he's brought a wealth of knowledge and experience to our small team.



I'm just quickly touching on the corporate snapshot of the company here. We're still very tightly held company with 133 million shares on issue, 43 million options. And at