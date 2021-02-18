Feb 18, 2021 / NTS GMT

Aidan Platel - Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. - MD



Yeah, thanks. Good afternoon, everyone. I'm here to give you a brief update on Auroch Minerals, and our very exciting portfolio of high-grade nickel-sulphide assets and in particular our most recent acquisition, the Nepean nickel-sulphide project.



The standard disclaimers. So quick overview of our corporate profile before I get stuck into our projects and we've relatively tightly held with only just below 270 million shares on issue and the market caps currently around $75 million. We have a very strong cash position of just under $4 million.



And importantly, we have just under 40 million options on issue that have $0.10 strike and expire in November this year. So we fully expect to see nearly another $4 million come into the [kitty] this year through those options. And I guess the underlying point there is that we're fully funded to maintain our aggressive exploration programs throughout this year and well into 2022.



With the expansion of our company and our asset portfolio and obviously expanding work programs, we've worked hard to