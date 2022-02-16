Feb 16, 2022 / 01:30AM GMT

Aidan Platel - Auroch Minerals Limited - Managing Director & CEO



Thanks very much. Good morning, everyone. And thanks for the opportunity to give you a brief update on Auroch Minerals and how we are leveraged to the future.



Just the usual disclaimer there that you can read later. So what are we all about at Auroch Minerals? Well, we have a very clear two-streamed approach to our strategic portfolio. And that is to recognize value from the development of our existing resources whilst we look to create further value from exploration success for our new discoveries.



Just to elaborate on that a little, we have existing high-grade nickel sulphide resources across our three projects in Western Australia. With Saints in particular, we've initiated scoping studies. We have a JORC 2012 compliant resource of over 21,000 tonnes of contained nickel at a high grade 2%.



And at the other two projects in Nepean and Leinster, we're really looking to upgrade those resources into a JORC 2012 compliant resource later this year. So in that sense, we're really looking to push forward those