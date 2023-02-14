Feb 14, 2023 - Feb 16, 2023 / NTS GMT

Robin Cox - Future Battery Minerals Limited - Technical Director



Good afternoon, all. On behalf of Auroch Minerals, I'd like to begin by acknowledging the traditional owners of the land on which we meet today, the Whadjuk people, and pay my respects to elders past and present.



Today's presentation, titled Exploring for a Green Future, highlights the company's focus on delivering to the emerging global demand for battery minerals; and also giving a sneak peek into the company's current rebrand to Future Battery Minerals; and the change of ASX ticker to FBM, which we'll be finalizing shortly.



A general disclaimer and for further details on today's presentation, they can be found in the listed announcements. Just a quick look at who we are and where we are, Auroch holds an enviable portfolio of both advanced and greenfield projects, with a strong focus on battery minerals aiming to meet the EV demand.



These consist of high-quality, yet early-stage lithium exploration projects, including the hard rock LCT pegmatites at Kangaroo Hills in Western Australia and the large